Racine man allegedly punched a teen girl in the face
Racine man allegedly punched a teen girl in the face

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched a teen girl in the face and hit her head into a wall.

DeQontae H. Swanigan, 25, of the 1600 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

DeQontae Swanigan

Swanigan

An officer was sent to the lobby of the Racine Police Department at 730 Center St. on Aug. 20 for an assault report.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a teen under the age of 18 who said on Aug. 15 Swanigan had assaulted her. She said they got into an argument over her going out with some friends and he then punched her in the face and hit her head into the wall.

Swanigan was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

