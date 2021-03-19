 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at someone he wrongly thought shorted him on ATV purchase

Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at someone he wrongly thought shorted him on ATV purchase

{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at someone who he thought shorted him on the sale of an ATV, only to later find the "missing" money in his pocket.

Chad Solodio

Solodio

Chad J. Solodio, 32, of the 4300 block of Woodview Lane, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy was investigating an incident involving a firearm that was allegedly pointed at two people at the Citgo at 611 S. Sylvania Ave., northwest of the interstate's overpass of Highway 20.

The deputy spoke to the two victims who said they bought an ATV from Solodio for $7,500, and had counted the bills several times before handing them over. Later a truck stopped in front of them and prevented them from leaving. Solodio got out of the truck and pointed a gun at one of them. He said that they shorted him $600 and demanded they gave him the rest of the money.

The victim said that he already gave all of the money to him. Solodio later called to apologize, saying he found the $600 in his back pocket.

Solodio was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A status conference is set for June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News