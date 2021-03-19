Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at someone he wrongly thought shorted him on ATV purchase

YORKVILLE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at someone who he thought shorted him on the sale of an ATV, only to later find the "missing" money in his pocket.
Chad J. Solodio, 32, of the 4300 block of Woodview Lane, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy was investigating an incident involving a firearm that was allegedly pointed at two people at the Citgo at 611 S. Sylvania Ave., northwest of the interstate's overpass of Highway 20.
The deputy spoke to the two victims who said they bought an ATV from Solodio for $7,500, and had counted the bills several times before handing them over. Later a truck stopped in front of them and prevented them from leaving. Solodio got out of the truck and pointed a gun at one of them. He said that they shorted him $600 and demanded they gave him the rest of the money.
The victim said that he already gave all of the money to him. Solodio later called to apologize, saying he found the $600 in his back pocket.
Solodio was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A status conference is set for June 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Johnnie Delacruz
Johnnie Delacruz, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer.
Nancy M Diaz
Nancy M Diaz, 6000 block of 12th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
David B Kimbrough
David B Kimbrough, 3000 block of Elm Lane, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with child under age 13).
Michael M Leibundgut
Michael M Leibundgut, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy L McClinton Sr.
Roy L McClinton Sr., 1300 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Donnell L Pannell
Donnell L Pannell, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamaree D Randle
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamaree D Randle, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct.
Divine J Rothschild
Divine J Rothschild, 5400 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Chad J Solodio
Chad J Solodio, 4300 block of Woodview Lane, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rhonda J Stedman
Rhonda (aka Andrea Smith) J Stedman, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kyle R Biggs
Kyle R Biggs, Zion, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute schedule IV drugs.