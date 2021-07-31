 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.

Marcus T. McClain, 27, of the 900 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, obstructing an officer, battery and criminal damage to property.

According to criminal complaints:

On April 27, officers were sent to the 3100 block of 15th Street for a report of an assault. A witness contacted the police when he saw a man and a woman fighting. The man, later identified as McClain, was allegedly hitting the woman and kicking her car. He then threw a bottle at the car and drove off.

Officers spoke to a woman who said she was in the car with another woman when she saw McClain driving around. They nearly collided with him at 15th Street and the woman and McClain got out to argue. He allegedly hit her in the face and pulled her hair. He then threw a bottle of Remy Martin through the rear driver’s-side window of the car, shattering the bottle.

On Sunday, an officer was sent to a residence on Romayne Avenue for a weapons violation report.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man who said he was walking with his two children to the Xpress Food Mart, 2418 Douglas Ave., when McClain drove past them, began shouting at them and threw a water bottle at them. After the man exited the store, he encountered McClain sitting in his car and exchanged words with him. McClain then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at him and his children. McClain said he would shoot and kill him if his kids weren’t present.

On Tuesday, an officer was made aware that McClain was possibly driving a black Jeep Renegade. The officer found the car in the south parking lot of the 900 block of Main Street.

When the officer approached the residence, McClain immediately headed north toward the front door and past the main entrance. The officer caught up to him and McClain threw himself on the ground face down. He admitted to running away because he didn’t want to be arrested and didn’t want to go to jail.

McClain was given $3,300 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 5 and a status conference set for Oct. 4, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

