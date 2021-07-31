RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.
Marcus T. McClain, 27, of the 900 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, obstructing an officer, battery and criminal damage to property.
According to criminal complaints:
On April 27, officers were sent to the 3100 block of 15th Street for a report of an assault. A witness contacted the police when he saw a man and a woman fighting. The man, later identified as McClain, was allegedly hitting the woman and kicking her car. He then threw a bottle at the car and drove off.
Officers spoke to a woman who said she was in the car with another woman when she saw McClain driving around. They nearly collided with him at 15th Street and the woman and McClain got out to argue. He allegedly hit her in the face and pulled her hair. He then threw a bottle of Remy Martin through the rear driver’s-side window of the car, shattering the bottle.
On Sunday, an officer was sent to a residence on Romayne Avenue for a weapons violation report.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man who said he was walking with his two children to the Xpress Food Mart, 2418 Douglas Ave., when McClain drove past them, began shouting at them and threw a water bottle at them. After the man exited the store, he encountered McClain sitting in his car and exchanged words with him. McClain then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at him and his children. McClain said he would shoot and kill him if his kids weren’t present.
On Tuesday, an officer was made aware that McClain was possibly driving a black Jeep Renegade. The officer found the car in the south parking lot of the 900 block of Main Street.
When the officer approached the residence, McClain immediately headed north toward the front door and past the main entrance. The officer caught up to him and McClain threw himself on the ground face down. He admitted to running away because he didn’t want to be arrested and didn’t want to go to jail.
McClain was given $3,300 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 5 and a status conference set for Oct. 4, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 28
Today's mugshots: July 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James A Goree
James A Goree, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), false imprisonment, robbery with threat of force, possession of narcotic drugs.
Marcus T McClain
Marcus T McClain, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Brett J McElvaney
Brett J McElvaney, 100 block of 1st Street, Waterford, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Salvador R Sanchez
Salvador R Sanchez, 32800 block of South Lakeshore Drive, Burlington, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher L Warren
Christopher L Warren, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Darius E Williams
Darius (aka X Edward Shapell) E Williams, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Ricardo Mendoza Jr.
Ricardo (aka Swervo) Mendoza Jr., 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.