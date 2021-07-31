RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.

Marcus T. McClain, 27, of the 900 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, obstructing an officer, battery and criminal damage to property.

According to criminal complaints:

On April 27, officers were sent to the 3100 block of 15th Street for a report of an assault. A witness contacted the police when he saw a man and a woman fighting. The man, later identified as McClain, was allegedly hitting the woman and kicking her car. He then threw a bottle at the car and drove off.

Officers spoke to a woman who said she was in the car with another woman when she saw McClain driving around. They nearly collided with him at 15th Street and the woman and McClain got out to argue. He allegedly hit her in the face and pulled her hair. He then threw a bottle of Remy Martin through the rear driver’s-side window of the car, shattering the bottle.

On Sunday, an officer was sent to a residence on Romayne Avenue for a weapons violation report.