Racine man allegedly passed out in car from drug use, had cocaine and heroin on him

CALEDONIA — A Racine man was allegedly passed out in a car due to drug use and had cocaine and heroin on him.

Glenn P. Haake, 56, of the 3400 block of Indian Trail, has been charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 3300 block of Roberts Street for a suspicious vehicle. It was reported that the car had been there for about an hour and the driver was passed out.

Upon arrival, the officer was informed that the car had just left the scene. It was learned that there was drug paraphernalia in the car and powder lines on a plate. The officer then found the car and made a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Haake; inside of his car allegedly were a glass plate, a cigarette container with two aluminum foil pipes with burnt residue, and 0.49 grams of cocaine.

Haake was transported to the police station and told officers that there was a baggie behind his belt with a razor blade and drug paraphernalia. The bag was found in his underwear; it contained three bindles of heroin weighing a combined 0.92 grams (0.032 ounces).

Haake was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

