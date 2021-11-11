MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly passed out drunk at a stop light and had cocaine on him.
Jack H. Moss, 70, of the 1900 block of 12th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 6800 block of Washington Ave. for a car that was stopped at a light for 3 to 4 cycles.
Upon arrival, the officer saw the car at the lights. The driver eventually woke up and was identified as Moss. He was talking very slowly, his speech was thick and he took a long time to answer simple questions. Rescue responded and Moss told them he’d had three beers. While searching his belongings, officers found 0.5 grams of cocaine in his shirt.
Moss was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 10
Today's mugshots: Nov. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jack H Moss
Allen Meunsy
Allen Meunsy, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alonte D Person
Alonte D Person, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Terry Reed Jr.
Terry Reed Jr., 900 block of Walnut Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher L Anderson
Christopher L Anderson, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Frederick R Schmitt
Frederick R Schmitt, Kansasville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC.
Anthony L Jenkins
Anthony L Jenkins, 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Edwin Ali Vazquez
Edwin Ali Vazquez, 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.