MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly passed out drunk at a stop light and had cocaine on him.

Jack H. Moss, 70, of the 1900 block of 12th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 6800 block of Washington Ave. for a car that was stopped at a light for 3 to 4 cycles.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the car at the lights. The driver eventually woke up and was identified as Moss. He was talking very slowly, his speech was thick and he took a long time to answer simple questions. Rescue responded and Moss told them he’d had three beers. While searching his belongings, officers found 0.5 grams of cocaine in his shirt.

Moss was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0