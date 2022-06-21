Racine man allegedly nearly struck interstate wall, charged with his 2nd OWI

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly nearly struck the interstate wall and was charged with his second operating while intoxicated offense.
Jacob S. Krueger, 26, of the 5000 block of Kingdom Court, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second.
According to a criminal complaint:
A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to Citgo at 611 S. Sylvania Ave. after 10 p.m. on Saturday for a reckless driver. Dispatch received three separate calls about a black Ford Focus swerving all over Interstate 94.
A man followed the vehicle from Milwaukee County to the Citgo gas station and said the vehicle was driving between lanes, almost struck the interstate wall and turned off operating lights while driving on the highway before exiting at Highway 20.
Deputies saw the Ford in two parking spots in front of the Citgo. There was an open bottle of Fireball whiskey that was ¼ full. The vehicle belonged to Kruger, and a DOT search found he previously had an OWI on May 16, 2021.
Deputies found Krueger lying on his back in the handicap bathroom stall. He admitted to driving the Ford as well as drinking. Once in the parking lot, he said he was going home and had "not that much" to drink.
When asked about the Fireball, he said "whatever you got to do, just do it." During the sobriety tests, he said "I'm sick of this," and began to stumble away while stating "I'm (expletive) up."
Krueger was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 20, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Floyd A. Cooper III
Floyd (aka Toozie) A. Cooper III, 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Reginald Hayes Jr.
Reginald Hayes Jr., 1100 block of Goold Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob S. Krueger
Jacob S. Krueger, 5000 block of Kingdom Court, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph Ottis Lee
Joseph Ottis Lee, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Larhonda F. Locke
Larhonda (aka Shirley N. Curry) F. Locke, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500-$5,000).
Darrell K. Oates
Darrell K. Oates, 1100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Chantell Patricia Ream
Chantell Patricia Ream, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Anthony E. Smith Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony E. Smith Jr., 1000 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Jamal A. Smith
Jamal A. Smith, Zion, Illinois, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Thomas William Taylor
Thomas William Taylor, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
John E. VanHara
John E. VanHara, 3800 block of Contessa Court, Sturtevant, escape, obstructing an officer, violation of nonsecure custody order, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carnell K. Williford
Carnell K. Williford, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Levander C. Burns
Levander C. Burns, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kurtis L. Day
Kurtis L. Day, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Emil L. Lundeen
Emil L. Lundeen, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth James Williams
Kenneth James Williams, 1000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.