Racine man allegedly nearly struck interstate wall, charged with his 2nd OWI

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly nearly struck the interstate wall and was charged with his second operating while intoxicated offense.

Jacob S. Krueger, 26, of the 5000 block of Kingdom Court, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second.

According to a criminal complaint:

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to Citgo at 611 S. Sylvania Ave. after 10 p.m. on Saturday for a reckless driver. Dispatch received three separate calls about a black Ford Focus swerving all over Interstate 94.

A man followed the vehicle from Milwaukee County to the Citgo gas station and said the vehicle was driving between lanes, almost struck the interstate wall and turned off operating lights while driving on the highway before exiting at Highway 20.

Deputies saw the Ford in two parking spots in front of the Citgo. There was an open bottle of Fireball whiskey that was ¼ full. The vehicle belonged to Kruger, and a DOT search found he previously had an OWI on May 16, 2021.

Deputies found Krueger lying on his back in the handicap bathroom stall. He admitted to driving the Ford as well as drinking. Once in the parking lot, he said he was going home and had "not that much" to drink.

When asked about the Fireball, he said "whatever you got to do, just do it." During the sobriety tests, he said "I'm sick of this," and began to stumble away while stating "I'm (expletive) up."

Krueger was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

