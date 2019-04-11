CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly led a Caledonia Police officer on a 70 mph car chase down Douglas Avenue after fleeing a traffic stop.
Aaron A. Haskins, 27, of the 500 block of Greenfield Road, faces one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer, one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer and three counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer stopped Haskins Wednesday on Douglas Avenue north of 4½ Mile Road. As the officer exited his squad car and approached the vehicle, Haskins sped off southbound, leading the officer on a chase reaching 70 mph through the intersections of Douglas Avenue and 4½ Mile Road and Douglas Avenue and 4 Mile Road.
Once Haskins passed through a red light at 4 Mile Road, the officer called off the chase due to heavy traffic.
Officers searched for Haskins’ vehicle and found it at his apartment complex. They entered and found Haskins, who at first claimed a friend had been driving his car during the chase but eventually admitted to being the driver and fleeing the stop.
According to online court records, Haskins was already facing a felony possession of THC charge, which was filed March 25 in Racine County.
Haskins made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a cash bond was set at $10,000, records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.