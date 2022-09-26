Racine man allegedly knocked out a woman, then stole her car and crashed it

RACINE — A Racine man is accused of having knocked out a woman and then stealing her car and crashing it.

Allen C. Judon, 34, of the 1600 block of W. Sixth Street, faces felony counts of substantial battery and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to the 2800 block of West Boulevard for a reported assault. The complainant said her friend had been involved in a fight with Judon before Judon got into her Lincoln Continental and left. At the same time, dispatch received a call about that same vehicle crashing in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.

An officer arrived at the 2800 block of West Boulevard and a short time later the complainant and victim arrived. The woman said she and Judon got into a fight and that he punched her and knocked her out. He then stole her car. She said she, the complainant and Judon were at a party but then Judon began to yell and swear at her. The argument went outside, where he threw her against the car.

While outside the residence, officers learned that Judon was in the home and they forcibly entered in order to detain him. He was arrested while trying to escape from a broken window in the basement.

Judon had an initial court appearance on Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show, where a $15,000 cash bond was set.