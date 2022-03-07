Racine man allegedly knocked a man unconscious and sent him to the ICU, tried to steal his bike

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly knocked a man unconscious — causing him to have to go to the ICU for a bleeding head — and tried to steal his bike.

Joseph L. McLaurin, 29, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempt robbery with use of force and battery causing great bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of English and Green streets for a man who had been knocked unconscious.

The man was bleeding heavily from his head with several lacerations, one of which needed stitches to close. It was later learned that he sustained a brain bleed from the incident and had to be transferred to the ICU. He said he was walking his bike down the street with his dog when a man approached him, punched him and tried to take his bike. He was kicked several times in the head and lost consciousness for a brief period of time. The bike was ultimately not taken and was on scene when police arrived.

A man said he saw the assault and that the man was wearing a puffy red or brown jacket. While on scene, McLaurin returned wearing the described puffy jacket with blood on the jacket as well as his pants. There were no injuries to McLaurin and he appeared to be agitated and intoxicated.

McLaurin was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

