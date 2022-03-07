Racine man allegedly knocked a man unconscious and sent him to the ICU, tried to steal his bike

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly knocked a man unconscious — causing him to have to go to the ICU for a bleeding head — and tried to steal his bike.
Joseph L. McLaurin, 29, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempt robbery with use of force and battery causing great bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of English and Green streets for a man who had been knocked unconscious.
The man was bleeding heavily from his head with several lacerations, one of which needed stitches to close. It was later learned that he sustained a brain bleed from the incident and had to be transferred to the ICU. He said he was walking his bike down the street with his dog when a man approached him, punched him and tried to take his bike. He was kicked several times in the head and lost consciousness for a brief period of time. The bike was ultimately not taken and was on scene when police arrived.
People are also reading…
A man said he saw the assault and that the man was wearing a puffy red or brown jacket. While on scene, McLaurin returned wearing the described puffy jacket with blood on the jacket as well as his pants. There were no injuries to McLaurin and he appeared to be agitated and intoxicated.
McLaurin was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 7, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shawn E. Londre
Shawn E. Londre, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph L. McLaurin
Joseph L. McLaurin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, battery (great bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew D. Middleton
Matthew D. Middleton, 3100 block of Shore Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
John E. Sieraski
John E. Sieraski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Caleb L. Stulo
Caleb L. Stulo, 700 block Silent Sunday Court, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Shana L. Wells
Shana L. Wells, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jordan C. Knutson
Jordan C. Knutson, 2000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jair Salgado
Jair Salgado, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take less than $10,000).
Antonio M. Smith
Antonio M. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Hayley T. Wilkerson
Hayley T. Wilkerson, 700 block of Imperial Drive, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony bail jumping.
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Ramone A. Campbell Jr.
Ramone A. Campbell Jr., 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman
Stephon Martaeveon Chapman, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Magdalena Ciechanowski
Magdalena Ciechanowski, 600 block of College Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Michael W. Hernandez
Michael W. Hernandez, 2000 block of Charles Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.