MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly involved in the stealing of cash and checks from 1 of Us Brewing, 8100 Washington Ave., faces criminal charges.

DeAndre Lee Blair, 44, of the 1200 block of Marquette Street, was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, uttering a forgery and fraud against a financial institution between $500-$10,000 and six felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 3, officers were sent to 1 of Us Brewing at 8100 Washington Ave. for a burglary.

During the course of the investigation, an officer spoke with the owner who said that the side door was smashed and a safe was broken into. Cash, checks and a checkbook had been stolen.

The next day, an officer was contacted by a member of Educator’s Credit Union security who said that checks from 1 of Us Brewing were cashed at an Educator’s Credit Union. She contacted the owner and confirmed that the cashed checks were stolen.

Two checks had been deposited into the account of a suspect for a total $1,530. A second account was used to deposit the stolen checks and it belonged to “Bo & Dre’s Breakthrough, LLC.” The officer located a Facebook page by the same name and learned that one of the members was Blair. The two stolen checks that were used by Blair were worth a total of $2,000.

Blair was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0