Racine man allegedly involved in multiple shots-fired incidents

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly was involved in multiple shots fired incidents.
Jerelle D. Williams, 34, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
A sergeant was on patrol at the intersection of 11th and Villa streets after 11 p.m. on Aug. 9 when he saw a man driving a car that had been unregistered since March 20. A tow was requested and it was learned the driver was Williams. A search of the car found a handgun in the glove compartment.
At 7:48 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Summit Avenue for a report of shots fired. As an officer was responding, he saw a car flee east on Albert Street. The officer then saw a blue SUV that was smoking from the hood due to gunfire.
A resident had surveillance video that showed the car pull up and several people exit and run away. A man said he was taking the garbage out when someone in a dark-colored SUV started shooting at him. He heard six shots come from the car and then it circled back and shot three more times.
On Oct. 1, an investigator found the owner of the car through a plate search. He made contact with the owner and she said that Williams was using it at the time that the incident took place.
At 2:37 a.m. on Dec. 12, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Villa Street for a large fight and shots fired.
Upon arrival, the officer was flagged down on 12th Street by a woman who said she was assaulted and shot at. She said she was in the area with her friend and several other people when she saw a man with a young woman.
She said that he should not be “messing” with young girls. He took offense and allegedly fired three rounds into the air from his gun, then approached her and punched her. Once he was separated from her, he allegedly fired another five rounds.
Williams was later located and taken into custody. Law enforcement officers reportedly found 0.7 grams (0.025 ounces) of marijuana on him.
Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 17
Today's mugshots: Dec. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre Jerral Sparks
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deandre Jerral Sparks, 1300 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Juan C Hernandez
Juan C Hernandez, 1300 block of Geneva Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven M Jenders
Steven M Jenders, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher M Koderca
Christopher M Koderca, 3300 block of Meachem Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Denielle K Kossack
Denielle K Kossack, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Pengbin Sheng
Pengbin Sheng, Chicago, Illinois, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rivers L Wells
Rivers L Wells, 1900 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than to equal to $500).
Johnnie Delacruz
Johnnie Delacruz, 2300 block of Rosalind Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Bobby T Jackson Sr.
Bobby T Jackson Sr., 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerelle D Williams
Jerelle D Williams, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor battery, possession of THC.