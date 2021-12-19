Racine man allegedly involved in multiple shots-fired incidents

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly was involved in multiple shots fired incidents.

Jerelle D. Williams, 34, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

A sergeant was on patrol at the intersection of 11th and Villa streets after 11 p.m. on Aug. 9 when he saw a man driving a car that had been unregistered since March 20. A tow was requested and it was learned the driver was Williams. A search of the car found a handgun in the glove compartment.

At 7:48 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Summit Avenue for a report of shots fired. As an officer was responding, he saw a car flee east on Albert Street. The officer then saw a blue SUV that was smoking from the hood due to gunfire.

A resident had surveillance video that showed the car pull up and several people exit and run away. A man said he was taking the garbage out when someone in a dark-colored SUV started shooting at him. He heard six shots come from the car and then it circled back and shot three more times.

On Oct. 1, an investigator found the owner of the car through a plate search. He made contact with the owner and she said that Williams was using it at the time that the incident took place.

At 2:37 a.m. on Dec. 12, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Villa Street for a large fight and shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officer was flagged down on 12th Street by a woman who said she was assaulted and shot at. She said she was in the area with her friend and several other people when she saw a man with a young woman.

She said that he should not be “messing” with young girls. He took offense and allegedly fired three rounds into the air from his gun, then approached her and punched her. Once he was separated from her, he allegedly fired another five rounds.

Williams was later located and taken into custody. Law enforcement officers reportedly found 0.7 grams (0.025 ounces) of marijuana on him.

Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.