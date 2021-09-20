 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly involved in a hit and run to police car which caused injury to officer
Racine man allegedly involved in a hit and run to police car which caused injury to officer

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run of a police officer’s car which reportedly caused a rib injury to the officer.

Jahleel A. Spencer, 25, of the 1000 block of Hagerer Street, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury, 1st offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the intersection of Memorial Drive and 16th St. for a hit and run accident involving a Racine Police squad car.

Jahleel Spencer

Spencer

Upon arrival, the deputy was advised that Spencer was driving a red box truck, struck the officer’s car and continued driving after striking it. The officer was taken to the hospital for pain and an injury to her ribs. Spencer was later stopped at 13th Street.

The deputy noticed the strong odor of intoxicants coming from Spencer, and he allegedly admitted to drinking prior to driving the truck. A breath test was done which yielded a result of 0.257, more than triple the legal limit.

Spencer was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

