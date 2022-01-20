Racine man allegedly involved in a hit and run in the area of Lathrop Avenue and Chicory Road

RACINE — A Racine man was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Lathrop Avenue and Chicory Road Monday.

Marcus C. Haynes, 33, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the area of Lathrop Avenue and Chicory Road for a hit and run.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that her car was struck by a man driving a red sedan. After the crash, the suspect allegedly got out of the car, then got back in and drove away at a high rate of speed. The officer located a large piece of debris from the red sedan and learned it likely came from a 2000-2002 Lincoln LS.

Haynes was developed as a suspect after the officer reviewed department records, the car's make and model, and the partial plate given by the woman who had been crashed into.

On Tuesday, officers found the red Lincoln involved in the hit and run in the 800 block of Hayes Avenue. An officer spoke to Haynes who said he was aware that "his light" fell off his car and that he did not stay on scene because he was "(expletive) in the head." He admitted to getting out of the car, looking around and then driving away.

Haynes has an adjourned initial court appearance on Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0