Racine man allegedly hit victim with wooden board, blood found all throughout building
Crimes and Court

Racine man allegedly hit victim with wooden board, blood found all throughout building

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit someone with a wooden board and police reported finding blood on the steps and smeared on the railing of a building.

Jacob J. Bahling, 25, of the 800 block of College Avenue, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 3:18 a.m. Sunday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Seventh Street and Park Avenue when he was flagged down by Bahling. According to police, Bahling appeared frantic and advised that he struck someone with a wooden board and that he could be seriously injured. Bahling consented to a search of his person and officers located a metal pipe resembling the type used for consuming narcotics.

Officers located the victim in front of the address with significant facial injuries as well as significant bruising to his back.The victim was initially transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital and officers were advised that he would be transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Jacob Bahling

Bahling

Gruesome scene

At the apartment building, officers could see blood on most of the steps as well as smeared onto the railing. Inside, there was a large pool of blood to the left of the entrance door. The blood on the floor was spread between the living room and bathroom. Additionally, multiple windows were found broken throughout the apartment.

Officers spoke to Bahling who said that he and the victim got into an argument over Bahling asking to borrow money from him. Bahling stated that the victim was becoming more agitated and armed himself with a wooden board. He said that the victim confronted him with the board and attempted to strike him, but he ducked out of the way and was able to disarm the victim, grabbed the board and struck him in the head one time which "knocked out" the victim and caused him to fall to the floor. He then hit the victim again in the back as he thought the victim might be able to get up. 

Officers got a statement from the victim, who said Bahling attacked him and that he was struck multiple times with the board. He said he did not attack Bahling, and officers noted that Bahling had no injuries and did not claim to be hurt.

Medical staff indicated the victim had a fracture to the left jaw, entrapment of the right eye, repeated bruising to the back and a possible fracture to the left shoulder and left forearm. The amount of injuries did not appear consistent with Bahling's claim he only struck the victim twice. 

A preliminary court hearing for Bahling is set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the County Jail.

