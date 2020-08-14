Racine man allegedly hit victim with wooden board, blood found all throughout building

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit someone with a wooden board and police reported finding blood on the steps and smeared on the railing of a building.
Jacob J. Bahling, 25, of the 800 block of College Avenue, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 3:18 a.m. Sunday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Seventh Street and Park Avenue when he was flagged down by Bahling. According to police, Bahling appeared frantic and advised that he struck someone with a wooden board and that he could be seriously injured. Bahling consented to a search of his person and officers located a metal pipe resembling the type used for consuming narcotics.
Officers located the victim in front of the address with significant facial injuries as well as significant bruising to his back.The victim was initially transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital and officers were advised that he would be transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Gruesome scene
At the apartment building, officers could see blood on most of the steps as well as smeared onto the railing. Inside, there was a large pool of blood to the left of the entrance door. The blood on the floor was spread between the living room and bathroom. Additionally, multiple windows were found broken throughout the apartment.
Officers spoke to Bahling who said that he and the victim got into an argument over Bahling asking to borrow money from him. Bahling stated that the victim was becoming more agitated and armed himself with a wooden board. He said that the victim confronted him with the board and attempted to strike him, but he ducked out of the way and was able to disarm the victim, grabbed the board and struck him in the head one time which "knocked out" the victim and caused him to fall to the floor. He then hit the victim again in the back as he thought the victim might be able to get up.
Officers got a statement from the victim, who said Bahling attacked him and that he was struck multiple times with the board. He said he did not attack Bahling, and officers noted that Bahling had no injuries and did not claim to be hurt.
Medical staff indicated the victim had a fracture to the left jaw, entrapment of the right eye, repeated bruising to the back and a possible fracture to the left shoulder and left forearm. The amount of injuries did not appear consistent with Bahling's claim he only struck the victim twice.
A preliminary court hearing for Bahling is set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jacob J Bahling
Jacob J Bahling, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, substantial batter (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew J Bennington
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrew J Bennington, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Joseph M Grana
Joseph (aka James Terry) M Grana, 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate with detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), reckless driving causing injury.
Kimberly McCullough
Kimberly (aka "Black") McCullough, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Regina M Cox
Regina (aka Re-Re Peterson) M Cox, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Laquis L Dawkins
Laquis L Dawkins, 800 block Valerie Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Nathan I Garza
Nathan I Garza, 3000 block of Gillen Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard A Janusz
Richard (aka Ronald Hanson) A Janusz, Greenfield, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nathan N Meyer
Nathan N Meyer, 4400 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Heather C Santana
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather C Santana, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
