Racine man allegedly hit a child in the head with a DVD player, caused damage to a house

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a child in the head with a DVD player and caused damage to a house.
Angelo F. Pattalio, 51, of the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, has been charged with a felony count of physical abuse of child, nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive for a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, a woman said that Pattalio had been throwing things around the house and making a mess. An officer noticed there were items out of place in the house and items were thrown around in the living room and children’s bedrooms. He also noticed a door that was heavily damaaged.
A child under the age of 12 had a bump and red mark on his head. He said that Pattalio threw a full-sized DVD player at him and hit him in the head. A girl under the age of 14 said that her mom had been kicked earlier in the day by Pattalio.
Pattalio was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 22
Today's mugshots: Dec. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael John Sekey
Michael John Sekey, 100 block of Capital Street, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Shahzaadee A. Ellis
Shahzaadee A. Ellis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jacob J. Parkhill
Jacob J. Parkhill, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Dwight D. Rouse
Dwight D. Rouse, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Shiquisha M. Hampton
Shiquisha M. Hampton, 6600 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, battery to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Darrell C. Hoaglan
Darrell C. Hoaglan, West Allis, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
Angelo F. Pattalio
Angelo F. Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.