Racine man allegedly hit a child in the head with a DVD player, caused damage to a house

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a child in the head with a DVD player and caused damage to a house.

Angelo F. Pattalio, 51, of the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, has been charged with a felony count of physical abuse of child, nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, a woman said that Pattalio had been throwing things around the house and making a mess. An officer noticed there were items out of place in the house and items were thrown around in the living room and children’s bedrooms. He also noticed a door that was heavily damaaged.

A child under the age of 12 had a bump and red mark on his head. He said that Pattalio threw a full-sized DVD player at him and hit him in the head. A girl under the age of 14 said that her mom had been kicked earlier in the day by Pattalio.

Pattalio was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.