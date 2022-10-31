Racine man allegedly hid in a women's locker room stall to record women

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly hid in the women’s locker room at Razor Sharp Fitness to record women.
Adonis L. French, 20, of the 3700 block of Oakwood Drive, was charged with a felony count of invasion of privacy.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to Razor Sharp Fitness at 7300 Washington Ave for a man recording in the women’s locker room.
The officer made contact with multiple witnesses who said they saw a man, later identified as French, in the bathroom stall of the locker room before leaving and entering the men’s locker room. A woman said she saw him in the stall next to her, and when she came back an hour later he was still there. She saw his phone was on the right side of the toilet with the camera app open. Another woman said she was warned not to enter the locker room due to a man recording. Surveillance video showed French exiting the women’s locker room and entering the men’s locker room.
An officer spoke with French and asked him about the incident. He denied recording anyone with his phone and agreed to give officers his passcode. Employees confirmed French was a member and one of the employees confirmed three women said French was recording in the women’s locker room.
French was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.