Racine man allegedly hid in a women's locker room stall to record women

The officer made contact with multiple witnesses who said they saw a man, later identified as French, in the bathroom stall of the locker room before leaving and entering the men’s locker room. A woman said she saw him in the stall next to her, and when she came back an hour later he was still there. She saw his phone was on the right side of the toilet with the camera app open. Another woman said she was warned not to enter the locker room due to a man recording. Surveillance video showed French exiting the women’s locker room and entering the men’s locker room.