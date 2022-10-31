 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine man allegedly hid in a women's locker room stall to record women

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly hid in the women’s locker room at Razor Sharp Fitness to record women.

Election officials across the United States are bracing for confrontational poll watchers fueled by lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election spread by former President Donald Trump and others, even after Trump's loss was upheld by repeated reviews, audits and recounts, and courts rejected legal challenges. An unsettling reminder of the nation's toxic political climate came last week when a man broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and violently assaulted her husband. The attack on Democratic leader's 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, just before before the Nov. 8 election that will determine control of Congress as well as key statewide and local offices. With threats to public officials at an all-time high, members of Congress were being urged to reach out for additional security resources, including increased police patrols of their neighborhoods.
Adonis French

French

Adonis L. French, 20, of the 3700 block of Oakwood Drive, was charged with a felony count of invasion of privacy.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to Razor Sharp Fitness at 7300 Washington Ave for a man recording in the women’s locker room.

The officer made contact with multiple witnesses who said they saw a man, later identified as French, in the bathroom stall of the locker room before leaving and entering the men’s locker room. A woman said she saw him in the stall next to her, and when she came back an hour later he was still there. She saw his phone was on the right side of the toilet with the camera app open. Another woman said she was warned not to enter the locker room due to a man recording. Surveillance video showed French exiting the women’s locker room and entering the men’s locker room.

People are also reading…

An officer spoke with French and asked him about the incident. He denied recording anyone with his phone and agreed to give officers his passcode. Employees confirmed French was a member and one of the employees confirmed three women said French was recording in the women’s locker room.

French was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Love horror films? Mexico’s Island of the Dolls could be your dream destination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News