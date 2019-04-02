RACINE — A Racine man held a gun to a 15-year-old girl’s head and raped her on camera, according to Racine police.
Travis L. Williams Jr., 22, of the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue, faces three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child by filming. All are felony counts.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 10 p.m. Feb. 13, a teen gave Williams $20 for a ride to her friend’s house. On the way there, Williams allegedly pulled his van over on Lathrop Avenue near Solbraa Park and held a gun to the girl’s head, telling her, “If you open the door I am going to blow your brains out.”
Travis then reportedly forced the girl to have sex with him and took three videos on his phone, one of sexual intercourse and two of the girl performing oral sex. The girl’s face was visible in one of the videos, and investigators matched her outfit to her description in the other two.
Williams agreed to a vehicle and cell phone search and consented to a DNA sample.
Investigators discovered the videos on Williams’ phone and he claimed the girl said she was 18. The girl denied ever telling Williams she was 18 and said he knew how old she was.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Williams remained in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. He next appears for a preliminary hearing on April 10 at the Law Enforcement, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Each count of sexual assault carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, a $100,000 fine or both; each child pornography possession count carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years, a $100,000 fine or both; and each count of sexual exploitation of a child carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, a $100,000 fine or both.