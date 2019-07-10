RACINE — A Racine man was in possession of three ecstasy pills during a Tuesday evening traffic stop, according to Racine Police.
Kye L. Bass, 44, of the 1700 block of Douglas Avenue, is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine Police officer pulled Bass over at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of High and Chatham streets. The officer smelled marijuana and searched Bass, who reportedly had three pills that the officer confiscated.
The officer let Bass go and tested the pills, which turned out to be, methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (or MDMA), at the Police Department. MDMA is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Several officers went back to arrest Bass after the test.
They found him in a parking lot in the 1700 block of North Main Street and he turned and ran, jumping several fences. Officers arrested him in a yard down the street.
Bass made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $250, records show. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 24. He remained in Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
