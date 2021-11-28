RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of videos containing child pornography in his possession.
Daniel J. Myers, 41, of the 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, has been charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator was alerted that Myers had contacted a person he believed to be 10 years of age over the internet and sent sexually explicit messages. In the messages he said he was touching himself and asked the 10-year-old girl persona to do the same. He then sent a picture of his genitals and said asked the "girl" to do the same, saying "it wouldn't be wrong if nobody finds out."
During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Myers' cellphone had hundreds of images containing child pornography as well as a tablet containing thousands of videos of child pornography. Some of the videos allegedly contained children around the age of 2.
Myers was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
