Racine man allegedly had over 1,600 grams of marijuana and over 280 Oxycodone pills
Racine man allegedly had over 1,600 grams of marijuana and over 280 Oxycodone pills

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 Oxycodone pills.

Cedric V. Scales Jr., 23, of the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC between 1,000-2,500 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

When officers responded to a residence at the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue for a drug overdose, they reportedly found 1,634 grams of marijuana, 283 Oxycodone 30 mg pills, two handguns, three digital scales and $5,301 all belonging to Scales. A suitcase allegedly belonging to him was located in the backyard and contained more than 200 grams (0.441 pounds) of marijuana.

Cedric Scales Jr.

Scales Jr.

Scales said that at about 10 p.m. he was hanging out with the man who had overdosed and they were drinking and smoking marijuana together. At about 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. he began snoring, waking up, falling asleep, and making loud noises. Scales said he gave him CPR and then noticed at about 7:30 a.m. that he wasn’t breathing.

Eventually, 911 was called; while the police were on their way he said he had moved a suitcase out of the garage that had over 200 grams of marijuana in it. He said that the man often takes pills such as Ecstasy, Percocet and Xanax but didn’t see him take any. When asked about the guns, pills and money he denied having all of these items.

The man was administered Narcan and transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital and taken to the ICU. Due to being given Narcan, it was believed that the man had suffered an opiate overdose.

Scales was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

