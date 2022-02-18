 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Racine man allegedly had nearly a pound of drugs in his child's bedroom

  • 0
Magdiel Sanchez Jr.

Sanchez Jr.

RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly had more than three-fourths of a pound of marijuana in addition to 44 grams of psychedelic mushrooms in his child’s bedroom.

According to a criminal complaint:

Between November and January, Magdiel J. Sanchez Jr. of the 3200 block of 17th Street had sold marijuana, Xanax and fentanyl to a confidential informant working with the Racine Metro Drug Unit.

On Feb. 10, a search warrant was executed at Sanchez’s 17th Street residence.

Magdiel Sanchez Jr.

Sanchez Jr.

Upon entry, agents of the Sheriff’s Department Metro Drug Unit located Sanchez at the top of the second-story stairway. A child under the age of 5 was found in the upstairs bedroom. Located in the bedroom where his son was were the following items:

  • A half-used blunt on the bed.
  • A digital scale, a jar of gummy bears, two jars of commercial cannabis flower, two Alprazolam and four Oxycodone pills in a clear baggie on a low dresser.
  • A bag with 44.5 grams (0.098 pounds) of psychedelic mushrooms on a child’s easel.
  • A backpack with a glass pipe, packaging items, bags of marijuana weighing 345.8 grams (0.762 pounds) and a grinder on a child’s easel.
  • Two iPhones, a QUEST card with Sanchez’s name on it and a wallet with $717 on the bed.

People are also reading…

Sanchez has been charged with two felony counts of manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, felony counts of manufacture/deliver marijuana, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana between 200-1,000 grams, possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur where the child is under 6 years of age and maintaining a drug trafficking place, in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News