Racine man allegedly had nearly a pound of drugs in his child's bedroom

RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly had more than three-fourths of a pound of marijuana in addition to 44 grams of psychedelic mushrooms in his child’s bedroom.

According to a criminal complaint:

Between November and January, Magdiel J. Sanchez Jr. of the 3200 block of 17th Street had sold marijuana, Xanax and fentanyl to a confidential informant working with the Racine Metro Drug Unit.

On Feb. 10, a search warrant was executed at Sanchez’s 17th Street residence.

Upon entry, agents of the Sheriff’s Department Metro Drug Unit located Sanchez at the top of the second-story stairway. A child under the age of 5 was found in the upstairs bedroom. Located in the bedroom where his son was were the following items:

A half-used blunt on the bed.

A digital scale, a jar of gummy bears, two jars of commercial cannabis flower, two Alprazolam and four Oxycodone pills in a clear baggie on a low dresser.

A bag with 44.5 grams (0.098 pounds) of psychedelic mushrooms on a child’s easel.

A backpack with a glass pipe, packaging items, bags of marijuana weighing 345.8 grams (0.762 pounds) and a grinder on a child’s easel.

Two iPhones, a QUEST card with Sanchez’s name on it and a wallet with $717 on the bed.

Sanchez has been charged with two felony counts of manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, felony counts of manufacture/deliver marijuana, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana between 200-1,000 grams, possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur where the child is under 6 years of age and maintaining a drug trafficking place, in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

