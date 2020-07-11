Racine man allegedly had multiple videos of child pornography videos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had multiple videos containing child pornography.

Jonathan Ohara, 34, of the 1200 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and a count of possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an investigator executed a search warrant at the 1200 block of Hayes Ave. During the investigation leading up to obtaining the search warrant, the investigator learned that photos of child pornography were located on an iPad belonging to Ohara and were sent to another individual on Tumblr.

During the investigation, the investigator found a pen drive in a suitcase located in the basement. He examined the the pen drive and located 10 videos that were known to be child pornography. During the search of the residence, a small, black metal container was located and contained 2.1 grams of THC.

As of Friday morning, Ohara remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for August 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.