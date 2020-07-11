Racine man allegedly had multiple videos of child pornography videos

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had multiple videos containing child pornography.
Jonathan Ohara, 34, of the 1200 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and a count of possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an investigator executed a search warrant at the 1200 block of Hayes Ave. During the investigation leading up to obtaining the search warrant, the investigator learned that photos of child pornography were located on an iPad belonging to Ohara and were sent to another individual on Tumblr.
During the investigation, the investigator found a pen drive in a suitcase located in the basement. He examined the the pen drive and located 10 videos that were known to be child pornography. During the search of the residence, a small, black metal container was located and contained 2.1 grams of THC.
As of Friday morning, Ohara remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for August 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Montavius A Drane
Montavius (aka Lil Monte) A Drane, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $5,000-$10,000), criminal damage to property.
Darin L Grandberry
Darin (aka D Money) L Grandberry, 1200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Joshua J Kosterman
Joshua J Kosterman, 1500 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Pablo Madrigal
Pablo Madrigal, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm.
Randy L McBride
Randy (aka Garrett Reeves) L McBride, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Antoinette M Molitor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Antoinette M Molitor, Maywood, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan C Ohara
Jonathan C Ohara, 1200 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of THC.
John M Reins Casper
John M Reins Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Avenue, Burlington, obstructing an officer, fraudulent claims (less than or equal to $2,500), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
James Michael Rush Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James Michael Rush Jr., 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Daniel L Smith Jr.
Daniel (aka DJ) L Smith Jr., 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Antonique J Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Antonique J Carter, 900 block of Wilson Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Roger D Shields
Roger (aka Roger That Shields) D Shields, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Antonio W Yeats
Antonio W Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage top property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard Lee Bizzle Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard Lee Bizzle Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine.
