RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple charges after baggies of cocaine and marijuana allegedly were discovered in his underwear.

Allen A. Flowers, 31, of the 900 block of 18th Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of resist officer by failing to stop vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop near Villa and Ninth streets, but the vehicle failed to stop.

The deputy activated his siren but the vehicle continued to travel, eventually pulling into the driveway of a residence on the 1300 block of Villa Street.

The driver was identified as Flowers.

According to the complaint, Flowers was speaking rapidly and his pupils were constricted.

He reportedly told the deputy that he knew he was being pulled over, but he wanted to get his vehicle to a friend’s house.

After Flowers was placed into the squad car, he reportedly began fidgeting with his pants and underwear.

According to the complaint, officers found cocaine on the seat of the car, and Flowers allegedly told them he had done his “last line.”

While being driven to the hospital, a small bag of cocaine reportedly fell from Flower’s pants.

The complaint said that several more baggies of cocaine and marijuana were found in his underwear.

In total, 3.9 grams of cocaine and 3.5 grams of marijuana reportedly were found in 14 small baggies.

Flowers was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

