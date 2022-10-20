Racine man allegedly had more than a pound of marijuana in car when pulled over

CALEDONIA — A Racine man was allegedly found with over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle.
Carlos E. Martinez, 21, of the 1300 block of Albert Street, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 18, a deputy conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and the east frontage road along the interstate. There were three occupants in the vehicle, one of whom was identified as Martinez.
The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and a search was performed. The following were found:
- Marijuana shake.
- 2 blunts where Martinez had been sitting.
- A cannabis oil box containing 10 cannabis oil cartridges.
- A cannabis oil box containing 9 cannabis oil cartridges.
- A vacuum sealed storage bag containing marijuana in the trunk.
People are also reading…
The total weight of the marijuana was 466.6 grams, or just over one pound.
Two of the occupants said they came from a smoke shop in Milwaukee and that Martinez worked there. Martinez said the driver and other passenger picked him up from the laundry mat and that the marijuana was all his.
Martinez was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 19, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Quanisha S. Brown
Quanisha S. Brown, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Carlos E. Martinez
Carlos E. Martinez, 1300 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Steven B. Miller
Steven B. Miller, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Philip A. Walbauer
Philip A. Walbauer, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kendrid L. Wheeler
Kendrid L. Wheeler, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).