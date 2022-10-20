Racine man allegedly had more than a pound of marijuana in car when pulled over

CALEDONIA — A Racine man was allegedly found with over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle.

Carlos E. Martinez, 21, of the 1300 block of Albert Street, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 18, a deputy conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and the east frontage road along the interstate. There were three occupants in the vehicle, one of whom was identified as Martinez.

The deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and a search was performed. The following were found:

Marijuana shake.

2 blunts where Martinez had been sitting.

A cannabis oil box containing 10 cannabis oil cartridges.

A cannabis oil box containing 9 cannabis oil cartridges.

A vacuum sealed storage bag containing marijuana in the trunk.

The total weight of the marijuana was 466.6 grams, or just over one pound.

Two of the occupants said they came from a smoke shop in Milwaukee and that Martinez worked there. Martinez said the driver and other passenger picked him up from the laundry mat and that the marijuana was all his.

Martinez was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.