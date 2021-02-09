RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had more than 270 images of child pornography on his phone.

Justice A. Yankech, 21, of the 3300 block of Ninth Avenue, is charged with 30 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator with the Racine Police Department executed a search warrant on Yankech’s cellphone on Sept. 29. The search of the phone revealed 472 images in a file marked “young” and 272 of those were determined to be child pornography.

On Dec. 7, the investigator received a complaint that Yankech inappropriately touched a child younger than 5 years old and had a child younger than 10 take photos and videos of herself using his phone.

Of the images of child pornography found on his phone, some reportedly contained children as young as 2 years old.

Yankech was given a $30,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.