Racine man allegedly had 85 pills of methamphetamines and an illegally owned gun in car

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 85 and a half pills of methamphetamines as well as an illegally owned gun.
Jonathan T. Walker, 29, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was given information from another officer that Walker was in possession of a firearm.
Walker is a felon from prior convictions for robbery and theft in two separate cases.
The officer found Walker in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and St. Patrick Street. He got into a vehicle and then the officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. Inside was a half-empty bottle of Crown Royal at Walker's feet and a firearm sticking out from where he was seated. It had a live round in the chamber; the magazine was found under the seat.
People are also reading…
Walker was searched and two cellphones, as well as a bag with 85-and-a-half pills identified as methamphetamines in his jacket pocket.
The driver said she had no knowledge of any gun.
Walker was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 8, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dquntae Jherquil Brigance
Dquntae Jherquil Brigance, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew S. Garcia
Andrew S. Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Reynaldo Gonzales-Belmares
Reynaldo Gonzales-Belmares, 2600 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Durone L. Gray
Durone L. Gray, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carl A. Rogers-Irish
Carl A. Rogers-Irish, Homeless, Racine, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeontae Snow
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeontae Snow, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, felony theft from person or corpse, felony intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jaziah J. Tillert
Jaziah J. Tillert, 1500 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Jonathan T. Walker
Jonathan T. Walker, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kenneth James Williams
Kenneth James Williams, 1000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott M. Lee
Scott M. Lee, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alissa J. Bergles
Alissa J. Bergles, Elm Grove, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.