Racine man allegedly had 85 pills of methamphetamines and an illegally owned gun in car

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 85 and a half pills of methamphetamines as well as an illegally owned gun.

Jonathan T. Walker, 29, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was given information from another officer that Walker was in possession of a firearm.

Walker is a felon from prior convictions for robbery and theft in two separate cases.

The officer found Walker in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and St. Patrick Street. He got into a vehicle and then the officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. Inside was a half-empty bottle of Crown Royal at Walker's feet and a firearm sticking out from where he was seated. It had a live round in the chamber; the magazine was found under the seat.

Walker was searched and two cellphones, as well as a bag with 85-and-a-half pills identified as methamphetamines in his jacket pocket.

The driver said she had no knowledge of any gun.

Walker was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.