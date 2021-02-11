 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly had 462 images of child pornography on his computer

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had more than 400 images of child pornography on his computer.

Anthony M. Lang, 32, of the 2800 block of Indiana Street, was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an investigator executed a search on Lang's residence after receiving a CyberTip concerning images of child pornography. Lang said he used the email address to download the images but denied using the dark web.

A review of Lang's computer revealed 462 images of child pornography with girls that appeared to be in the 7-12 age range.

Lang was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

