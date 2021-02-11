Racine man allegedly had 462 images of child pornography on his computer

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had more than 400 images of child pornography on his computer.
Anthony M. Lang, 32, of the 2800 block of Indiana Street, was charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an investigator executed a search on Lang's residence after receiving a CyberTip concerning images of child pornography. Lang said he used the email address to download the images but denied using the dark web.
A review of Lang's computer revealed 462 images of child pornography with girls that appeared to be in the 7-12 age range.
Lang was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dujuan D Jackson
Dujuan D Jackson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Cade M Jock
Cade M Jock, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony M Lang
Anthony M Lang, 2800 block of Indiana Street, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Lloyd W Perkins Jr.
Lloyd W Perkins Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of narcotic drugs.
Danielle R Welbon-Banister
Danielle R Welbon-Banister, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of narcotic drugs.
Maurice D Dorsey
Maurice D Dorsey, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Clifford A Friederich
Clifford A Friederich, Kansasville, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.