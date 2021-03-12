RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had 40.6 grams of cocaine and 2.4 grams of marijuana.

Everett Jovan Ratliff, 37, has been charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 3, a search of the 100 block of McKinley Avenue was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of drugs by Ratliff. Ratliff and another person were located in the house.

A witness reportedly said that the agents would smell some weed and that "if there is anything, it's his (expletive)," referring to Ratliff. Ratliff reportedly said that there was about an ounce of crack on the floor of the bedroom and that a handgun also would be found. He said he sold about 2 ounces of crack a week.

Agents allegedly found two baggies of cocaine on Ratliff weighing 40.6 grams; 2.4 grams of marijuana was found in the bedroom.

Ratliff was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

