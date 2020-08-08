Racine man allegedly groped child under 16, threatened to shoot and kill the victim

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly groped a child under 16, and threatened to shoot and kill the victim.
Robert C. McCarter, 28, of the 1900 block of Lawn Street, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child with use or threat of force or violence; first-degree sexual assault; second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a felon; 11 counts of felony bail jumping; and failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody.
McCarter is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:30 on Wednesday, Racine Police officers were sent to the 1900 block of Harriet Street in reference to a man with a gun/assault report. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the victims.
Two of the victims stated that they exited their residence and began to cross the street to the BP Gas Station at 1975 State St. Once they crossed the street, McCarter began talking to them. He was bragging to them about having millions of dollars and said "y'all have a lot of (expletive) on y'all!. Take off your mask so I can see who is the prettiest."
The victims said they tried to ignore him by walking at a faster pace towards the gas station but he followed them.
Inside the gas station, McCarter got verbally aggressive by walking up to one of the victim's face and said "you are a (expletive) and a (expletive)." The other victim told McCarter to get out of the other's face. The victim stated that store employees saw how aggressive McCarter was being and advised him to leave multiple times, but he refused. He eventually left and the victims waited until he was off of the gas station property before leaving.
As they began to walk home, McCarter began following behind them and showed the outline of his handgun located inside his left shorts pocket. He then grabbed one of the victim's arms and pulled her close to his face. She pulled away and continued walking southbound. He then slapped both of them on their buttocks with his hand. He grabbed one of the victim's arms and began pulling her towards him again, but she slapped him to get him off her. He then slapped her back on the face and both victims ran, causing McCarter to flee.
A third victim arrived on the scene and began walking towards McCarter to talk to him about the incident involving the two other victims. McCarter ran into his residence, shot off one round in the hallway and then pointed the gun at the three victims. He then said "Back up, I'm from Chicago. I'll kill you! I'll shoot you in the knee!" The three victims left and called 911.
When officers arrived and ordered McCarter out of the residence, he refused. Eventually, he left the residence and was taken into custody.
A preliminary hearing is set for McCarter on Aug. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Saturday at the County Jail
