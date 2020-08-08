Racine man allegedly groped child under 16, threatened to shoot and kill the victim

Inside the gas station, McCarter got verbally aggressive by walking up to one of the victim's face and said "you are a (expletive) and a (expletive)." The other victim told McCarter to get out of the other's face. The victim stated that store employees saw how aggressive McCarter was being and advised him to leave multiple times, but he refused. He eventually left and the victims waited until he was off of the gas station property before leaving.

As they began to walk home, McCarter began following behind them and showed the outline of his handgun located inside his left shorts pocket. He then grabbed one of the victim's arms and pulled her close to his face. She pulled away and continued walking southbound. He then slapped both of them on their buttocks with his hand. He grabbed one of the victim's arms and began pulling her towards him again, but she slapped him to get him off her. He then slapped her back on the face and both victims ran, causing McCarter to flee.

A third victim arrived on the scene and began walking towards McCarter to talk to him about the incident involving the two other victims. McCarter ran into his residence, shot off one round in the hallway and then pointed the gun at the three victims. He then said "Back up, I'm from Chicago. I'll kill you! I'll shoot you in the knee!" The three victims left and called 911.