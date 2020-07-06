Racine man allegedly got into fight with Walmart employee's father over mobility scooter
Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly got into a fight in a Walmart parking lot with a Walmart employee’s father after the man offered the employee $100 to get a shopping cart scooter/mobility scooter for him.

Kendall Westmoreland, 28, of the 1400 block of Indiana Street, has been charged with disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to Walmart at 3049 Oakes Road in regards to a fight in the parking lot between two males.

Upon arrival, officers broke up the fight.

Kendall Westmoreland

Westmoreland

Officers spoke with Walmart employees who stated that Westmoreland walked into the store and asked an employee for a motorized scooter with a shopping cart. The employee told Westmoreland where to find one. Westmoreland offered the employee $100 to get one for him and the employee told Westmoreland tips weren’t allowed; the employee told police that Westmoreland appeared to be “walking normally” and did not appear to need help getting the scooter.

He then became angry and started to argue with the employee, the criminal complaint states.

The employee’s parents were in the store at the time and the employee told her father what happened. He saw Westmoreland in the store and told him he didn’t like how he had spoken to his daughter. The two began to argue and then moved to the parking lot where surveillance video shows Westmoreland punching the father and starting the physical fight, police said.

As of Monday morning, Westmoreland remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $250 cash bond and a $1,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

