Racine man allegedly got into fight with Walmart employee's father over mobility scooter

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly got into a fight in a Walmart parking lot with a Walmart employee’s father after the man offered the employee $100 to get a shopping cart scooter/mobility scooter for him.

Kendall Westmoreland, 28, of the 1400 block of Indiana Street, has been charged with disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to Walmart at 3049 Oakes Road in regards to a fight in the parking lot between two males.

Upon arrival, officers broke up the fight.

Officers spoke with Walmart employees who stated that Westmoreland walked into the store and asked an employee for a motorized scooter with a shopping cart. The employee told Westmoreland where to find one. Westmoreland offered the employee $100 to get one for him and the employee told Westmoreland tips weren’t allowed; the employee told police that Westmoreland appeared to be “walking normally” and did not appear to need help getting the scooter.

He then became angry and started to argue with the employee, the criminal complaint states.