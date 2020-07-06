Racine man allegedly got into fight with Walmart employee's father over mobility scooter

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly got into a fight in a Walmart parking lot with a Walmart employee’s father after the man offered the employee $100 to get a shopping cart scooter/mobility scooter for him.
Kendall Westmoreland, 28, of the 1400 block of Indiana Street, has been charged with disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, officers were dispatched to Walmart at 3049 Oakes Road in regards to a fight in the parking lot between two males.
Upon arrival, officers broke up the fight.
Officers spoke with Walmart employees who stated that Westmoreland walked into the store and asked an employee for a motorized scooter with a shopping cart. The employee told Westmoreland where to find one. Westmoreland offered the employee $100 to get one for him and the employee told Westmoreland tips weren’t allowed; the employee told police that Westmoreland appeared to be “walking normally” and did not appear to need help getting the scooter.
He then became angry and started to argue with the employee, the criminal complaint states.
The employee’s parents were in the store at the time and the employee told her father what happened. He saw Westmoreland in the store and told him he didn’t like how he had spoken to his daughter. The two began to argue and then moved to the parking lot where surveillance video shows Westmoreland punching the father and starting the physical fight, police said.
As of Monday morning, Westmoreland remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $250 cash bond and a $1,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith J Prochaska
Keith J Prochaska, 6800 block of County Road H, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Cole L Retzak-Sorg
Cole L Retzak-Sorg, 900 block of Dorothy Court, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaia N Rush
Jaia N Rush, 400 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Shane T Shelby
Shane T Shelby, New Libson, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William G Shelby
William G Shelby, 1500 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marquese M Snow
Marquese M Snow, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Vallin
John (aka Candelario Bernal) Vallin, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine.
Brandon B Verbruggen
Brandon B Verbruggen, 200 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Miguel Anjel Villalobos
Miguel Anjel Villalobos, 1400 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kendall U Westmoreland
Kendall U Westmoreland, 1400 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Thomas A Zies
Thomas A Zies, 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Roberto C Ascencio
Roberto C Ascencio, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Toni Lawanda Peet
Toni Lawanda Peet, Atlanta, Georgia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
George Shavon Thomas Jr.
George Shavon Thomas Jr., 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jose Castrejon
Jose Castrejon, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Richard A Dubois
Richard A Dubois, 5400 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Aswah A Frazier
Aswah A Frazier, 400 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas David Gomez
Dallas David Gomez, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Saul T Goodloe
Saul (aka Reamon Jackson) T Goodloe, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Theodore L Lightfield
Theodore L Lightfield, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, interference with fire fighting (equipment), misdemeanor bail jumping.
