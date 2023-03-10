RACINE — A Racine man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of more than half a pound of marijuana.

Zyiere M. Carey, 22, of the 900 block of Elm Street was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture between 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint, at 3:15 p.m. Monday a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on 12th Street that allegedly had excessive window tint.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified Carey and a records check showed he had a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Carey was taken into custody and a baggie with marijuana in it reportedly was found in his pants.

During a search of the vehicle, a backpack with three baggies with marijuana in them also reportedly was found.

According to the complaint, the total amount of marijuana found was 270.9 grams, more than half a pound.

Carey allegedly claimed the marijuana was for personal use.

Carey was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

