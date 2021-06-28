Racine man allegedly found passed out in Menards parking lot after huffing condensed air

BURLINGTON — A Racine man was found passed out in a Menards parking lot, at 2100 Milwaukee Ave., after allegedly huffing cans of condensed air.
William R. Bassler, 46, of the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:16 p.m. on May 28, an officer was sent to the Menards parking lot at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for a suspicious man in a car. An employee said that the car had been parked for a few hours, and a man seemed strange and intoxicated.
Upon arrival, officers found the car with the left rear window shattered and glass on the ground. The man, later identified as Bassler, was sitting in the passenger seat. He had foam building up around the mouth and had slow, slurred speech with watery and bloodshot eyes. A can of condensed air was in his left hand and Bassler denied inhaling it. There were also four empty cans of condensed air in the back of the car.
Bassler was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 28
Today's mugshots: June 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nakia D Shannon
Nakia D Shannon, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, criminal damage to property.
Eric R Shroat
Eric R Shroat, 3100 block of Fischer Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maya K Walls
Maya (aka Juqueena S Hanniball) K Walls, South Holland, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Dawn M Brigman
Dawn M Brigman, Salem, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Jalen Goldsmith
Jalen Goldsmith, Herrin, Illinois, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC.
Zachary L Johnson
Zachary L Johnson, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jacob J Lichter
Jacob J Lichter, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua L Vinson Jr.
Joshua L Vinson Jr., 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A Walters
Jacob A Walters, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louisa C Williams
Louisa C Williams, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Roshon D Peterson
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
William R Bassler
William R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.
Courtney L Burks
Courtney L Burks, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, endanger safety by reckless use of a firearm.
Roberto Cruz
Roberto Cruz, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Edmund L Evans Jr.
Edmund L Evans Jr., 3500 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Wendell W Fairman
Wendell (aka Leon Miller) W Fairman, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC.
Nicholas D Hall
Nicholas D Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Chelsy A Hammill
Chelsy A Hammill, 3300 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Idonia T Hodge
Idonia T Hodge, 6100 block of 72nd Street, Kenosha, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Jonah R Jones
Jonah R Jones, 2800 block of Cardinal Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.