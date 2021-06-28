Racine man allegedly found passed out in Menards parking lot after huffing condensed air

BURLINGTON — A Racine man was found passed out in a Menards parking lot, at 2100 Milwaukee Ave., after allegedly huffing cans of condensed air.

William R. Bassler, 46, of the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:16 p.m. on May 28, an officer was sent to the Menards parking lot at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for a suspicious man in a car. An employee said that the car had been parked for a few hours, and a man seemed strange and intoxicated.

Upon arrival, officers found the car with the left rear window shattered and glass on the ground. The man, later identified as Bassler, was sitting in the passenger seat. He had foam building up around the mouth and had slow, slurred speech with watery and bloodshot eyes. A can of condensed air was in his left hand and Bassler denied inhaling it. There were also four empty cans of condensed air in the back of the car.

Bassler was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

