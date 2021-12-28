 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly found passed out in a restaurant parking lot, had marijuana and ecstasy in his car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly found passed out in a Taco Bell parking lot and had marijuana and ecstasy in his car that he allegedly sells.

Nathaniel W. Christian, 21, of the 400 block of Seventh Street, was charged with seven felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 22, an officer was sent to a Taco Bell, 5620 Washington Ave., for two people passed out in a car.

Nathaniel Christian

Christian

The officer identified the driver as Christian and, when speaking with him, noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. The car was searched and 12.4 grams (0.44 ounces) of marijuana was in a backpack belonging to the passenger. A bag containing 10 THC cartridges weighing 1 gram was found near the emergency brake. Also found were 68 pills that tested positive for ecstasy and fentanyl. The pills weighed between 10-50 grams.

Christian reportedly said that he sells marijuana and ecstasy. He also said he was out on bond for selling marijuana. 

Christian had an initial court appearance via Zoom on Dec. 27.

