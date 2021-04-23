Racine man allegedly flipped a table during his court hearing

David C. Juarez, 31, of the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and 12 counts of bail jumping.

On Feb. 25, Juarez was in custody attending a court hearing in Branch 1 of the Racine County Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave. He was seated at the defense table and became agitated when the judge told him to stop talking over her. He then stood up, grabbed the table with both hand-cuffed hands and flipped it over. This damaged the intercom/microphone on the table and would cost $231 to repair.