Racine man allegedly flipped a table during his court hearing
Racine man allegedly flipped a table during his court hearing

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly flipped a table during his court hearing.

David C. Juarez, 31, of the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and 12 counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Feb. 25, Juarez was in custody attending a court hearing in Branch 1 of the Racine County Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave. He was seated at the defense table and became agitated when the judge told him to stop talking over her. He then stood up, grabbed the table with both hand-cuffed hands and flipped it over. This damaged the intercom/microphone on the table and would cost $231 to repair.

David Juarez

Juarez

Juarez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for May 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

