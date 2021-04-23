RACINE — A Racine man allegedly flipped a table during his court hearing.
David C. Juarez, 31, of the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and 12 counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Feb. 25, Juarez was in custody attending a court hearing in Branch 1 of the Racine County Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave. He was seated at the defense table and became agitated when the judge told him to stop talking over her. He then stood up, grabbed the table with both hand-cuffed hands and flipped it over. This damaged the intercom/microphone on the table and would cost $231 to repair.
Juarez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for May 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 22
Today's mugshots: April 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A Dubois
Richard A Dubois, 5400 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
McCoy Jones
McCoy Jones, 1900 block of Hickory Grove, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David C Juarez
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Martin Rakauskas
David Martin Rakauskas, 2700 block of Pond View Lane, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Troy A Stewart
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Troy A Stewart, 3400 block of Indian Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Amy M Tremmel
Amy M Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Juleanna R Deltoro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juleanna R Deltoro, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Charles A Von Haden
Charles A Von Haden, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, incest.