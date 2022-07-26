Racine man allegedly fled police at 120 mph in Caledonia, got away, then committed sexual assault

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly reached speeds near 120 mph during a police chase and got away. Within hours, he was accused of sexual assault.
Bobby J. Shelby Jr., 31, of the 2000 block of Carter Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempt third-degree sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:42 a.m. on Friday, officers saw a Dodge Charger traveling eastbound and crossing the center line on Northwestern Avenue and Nicholson Road.
When officers tried to conduct a stop, the car sped up to 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer pursued the car, but terminated it after the car reached speeds around 120 mph.
At 11:55 a.m. that day, an officer was called in for a sexual assault report. A woman said Shelby admitted to her that he had fled from police and his car was too hot to drive so he needed her car. He was drunk so she offered to bring him to his apartment. Once they got inside, though, he began pulling her shorts down and forcefully tried to sexually assault her.
When Shelby was arrested, he claimed it was "bulls---" what officers were "trying" to blame him for, and he told them to take him to jail and the matter would go to trial.
Shelby was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tina M. Higginbottom
Tina (aka X Kenesha) M. Higginbottom, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Brittany J. Mason
Brittany J. Mason, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sean E. L. Herndon Jr.
Sean E. L. Herndon Jr., 1900 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs.
Devin C. Molina
Devin C. Molina, 600 block of CTH DD, Rochester, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Juan M. Puentes
Juan (aka Lil Nino) M. Puentes, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Steven M. Rempala
Steven M. Rempala, 1800 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Bobby J. Shelby Jr.
Bobby J. Shelby Jr., 2000 block of Carter Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempt third degree sexual assault.
Deantae A. Woods
Deantae A. Woods, 4800 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Carmelo Arroyo-Venegas
Carmelo Arroyo-Venegas, 4200 block of West Johnson Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
Tina S. Geisler
Tina S. Geisler, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jesus Hernandez Jr.
Jesus Hernandez Jr., 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).