Racine man allegedly fled police at 120 mph in Caledonia, got away, then committed sexual assault

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly reached speeds near 120 mph during a police chase and got away. Within hours, he was accused of sexual assault.

Bobby J. Shelby Jr., 31, of the 2000 block of Carter Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempt third-degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:42 a.m. on Friday, officers saw a Dodge Charger traveling eastbound and crossing the center line on Northwestern Avenue and Nicholson Road.

When officers tried to conduct a stop, the car sped up to 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer pursued the car, but terminated it after the car reached speeds around 120 mph.

At 11:55 a.m. that day, an officer was called in for a sexual assault report. A woman said Shelby admitted to her that he had fled from police and his car was too hot to drive so he needed her car. He was drunk so she offered to bring him to his apartment. Once they got inside, though, he began pulling her shorts down and forcefully tried to sexually assault her.

When Shelby was arrested, he claimed it was "bulls---" what officers were "trying" to blame him for, and he told them to take him to jail and the matter would go to trial.

Shelby was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.