RACINE — A Racine man allegedly flashed two people walking down the street on Sunday morning.
Anthony J. Reuss, 30, was charged with a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to the 100 block of Seventh Street for a man allegedly exposing himself.
Upon arrival, the officer met with the two callers who pointed out the suspect as Reuss. The officer spoke to him and he admitted to walking past the two callers but denied exposing himself. The officer then spoke to the two who said Reuss was walking towards them, unzipped his pants and exposed himself. When asked if he was urinating after unzipping his pants, the two said he was not.
Reuss was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Dec. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
