Racine man allegedly flashed a gun at man towing his car, had marijuana on him

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly flashed a gun at a man towing his car and had marijuana on him.

Dexter K. Ball, 33, of the 1600 block of Packard Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the parking lot of the 1700 block of Packard Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a tow truck driver who said when he began loading a car onto the flatbed, Ball came up to him and demanded that his car not be towed. He then pulled up his shirt and put his hand on a gun tucked into his pants. The driver told him he could pay $85 for the release of the car, and then Ball said he would return to his home to get the money to pay him.

Officers apprehended Ball outside his house and found a black backpack. Reportedly inside were a gun and marijuana. A search of his house reportedly turned up more marijuana.

Ball was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

