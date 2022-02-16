Racine man allegedly fired gun into apartment floor during Valentine's Day argument, said it was an accident

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly accidentally fired his gun into the floor of his apartment during a Valentine's Day argument.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Valentine's Day, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the residents of an apartment who said they heard arguing from the upstairs apartment followed by two gunshots.

One of the residents was 10 feet away from where the projectile came through the ceiling. A woman said she was standing near the fridge and there was a hole in the ceiling within inches of where she had been standing. The two bullets had fully penetrated the ceiling, and dust and debris were also visible.

Officers made contact with the people inside the apartment directly above and located James W. Thomas, 23, a woman and a child under the age of 5. Thomas initially denied anything happened, but then admitted to having a firearm in the apartment and accidentally firing into the floor. He said he only fired once and had no idea why there was a second bullet that was found. He claimed one of the holes in the floor had been there for some time.

Thomas was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

