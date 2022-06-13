RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fired a gun into the air to break up a water fight between children.

Now, Noel Talavera, 45, of the 1200 block of 11th Street, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to the intersection of 11th and Pearl streets for reports of a shot fired.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with two witnesses who said that children were on the street having a water fight.

Talavera came out of his house, fired a single shot in the air, put the gun in his vehicle and then went back inside.

Officers then spoke with Talavera who appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

He said there was a large group of adults gathered at the opposite house on the corner and that they are always causing a disturbance. He said he then took out his gun, fired a single shot to “scare them away,” and returned his gun to his vehicle.

He said the group had done nothing to threaten or scare him; he just wanted to scare them.

Officers located a shotgun on the floor of Talavera’s vehicle.

Talavera was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on Aug. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

