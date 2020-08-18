Racine man allegedly drove while high on Suboxone, charged with 8th OWI

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly has been charged with his 8th OWI after driving while high on Suboxone, an opiate addiction medication.
William H. Mourat, 64, of the 1600 block of Harmony Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11 p.m. Friday, officers were near the intersection of highways 31 and C when they observed a vehicle sitting at a green light, not moving forward. The officers approached the vehicle and saw the operator wake up and start moving around in the vehicle before starting to drive forward.
An officer made contact with the driver, Mourat, who continued looking all around the inside of the car before attempting to unsuccessfully open the passenger-side window where the officer was standing. The officer asked him to get out of the vehicle and noticed he was unsteady on his feet, almost falling over and slurring his words. He was unable to complete any of the field sobriety tests.
Mourat was arrested and taken to the hospital where his blood was drawn. An officer located Suboxone in the car and Mourat acknowledged it was his and that he had taken it that day, but was confused about how many times he had taken it. Dispatch advised this driving under the influence would be Mourat's eighth offense.
A preliminary hearing for Mourat is set for Aug. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Monday morning.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William H Mourat
William (aka Vasilios Mourad) H Mourat, 1600 block of Harmony Drive, Racine, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (7, 8 or 9th offense).
Christopher A Stanton
Christopher A Stanton, 7700 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Alontay M Webb
Alontay M Webb, Madison, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Karrie R Wittlieff
Karrie R Wittlieff, 600 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal $500).
Ryan Scott Gietzel
Ryan Scott Gietzel, 2500 block of Red Oak Drive, Burlington, discharge firearm from vehicle, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Thomas E Simonsen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas E Simonsen, 1200 block of Larson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Willie R Henderson
Willie R Henderson, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Joseph J Gibbs
Joseph (aka Jeremy Litzow) J Gibbs, Waukesha, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Debra Jane Anderson
Debra (aka Debra Urness) Jane Anderson, 1200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Austin T Bindenagel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Austin T Bindenagel, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Milton J Christensen
Milton J Christensen, 4400 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (3rd offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Benjamin L Davis
Benjamin (aka David Ferrell) L Davis, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tanner A Easton
Tanner A Easton, 2500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property.
Scott A Hansen
Scott A Hansen, 3700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael J Krusienski
Michael J Krusienski, 1500 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Ismael Antonio Medina
Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct.
