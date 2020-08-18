Racine man allegedly drove while high on Suboxone, charged with 8th OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly has been charged with his 8th OWI after driving while high on Suboxone, an opiate addiction medication.

William H. Mourat, 64, of the 1600 block of Harmony Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11 p.m. Friday, officers were near the intersection of highways 31 and C when they observed a vehicle sitting at a green light, not moving forward. The officers approached the vehicle and saw the operator wake up and start moving around in the vehicle before starting to drive forward.

An officer made contact with the driver, Mourat, who continued looking all around the inside of the car before attempting to unsuccessfully open the passenger-side window where the officer was standing. The officer asked him to get out of the vehicle and noticed he was unsteady on his feet, almost falling over and slurring his words. He was unable to complete any of the field sobriety tests.