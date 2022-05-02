Racine man allegedly drove off with a woman partially out of the car window, got into a rollover crash

RACINE — A Racine man behind the wheel of an automobile allegedly drove off with a woman partially out of the car window before getting into a rollover crash Saturday.

Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., 28, of the 200 block of Howland Avenue, was charged with 17 felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, as well as misdemeanor counts obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer heard a woman screaming hysterically while he was conducting a traffic stop. He then heard a car accelerate and saw a woman partially inside and partially outside of the passenger side window of the car that was speeding away.

The officer later learned that the car was registered to Overstreet.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but Overstreet did not stop and continued to drive on Three Mile Road.

At the intersection of Three Mile Road and North Main Street, the woman was released from the vehicle and stumbled to the ground.

She was later identified as the woman who Overstreet was accused of assaulting on July 13 in a pending felony case.

The officer continued to follow the car, which started to go into a slow roll and eventually stopped in the 3600 block of N. Main Street.

The officer told Overstreet to put his hands out of the window, but then he drove off again. The officer ultimately stopped the pursuit due to the dangerously high speeds of the car in a 30 mph zone.

It was later learned that the car crashed.

Officers responded to the rollover crash and found Overstreet on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for a cut he sustained and was then arrested.

The officer noticed that Overstreet was wearing an ankle monitor wrapped in tin foil. He admitted he was the driver and said that the woman who was partially in and out of his car came to his house, and he knew there was a no contact order so he left to hang out at a friend’s house. She arrived at that location, too, and he did not know how she knew where he was and where his friend lived.

Overstreet was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

