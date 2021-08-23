Racine man allegedly drove his motorcycle while drunk, said he thought everyone else was driving recklessly

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly was driving his motorcycle while drunk, and reportedly told the officer he thought everyone else was driving recklessly.

Shawn D. Parcher, 36, of the 2200 block of Gillen Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer with failure to stop vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was in a chase with a motorcycle that was swerving through traffic and going at least 30 mph over the speed limit. The motorcycle, driven by Parcher, eventually came to a stop and Parcher told the officer he thought everyone else was driving recklessly. He said he had been drinking the prior evening until about 3 or 4 in the morning.

It was revealed that at the time of the offense, Parcher was currently on a 0.02 restriction and had three prior OWIs. After failing the field sobriety tests, Parcher was placed into custody with his fourth OWI.

Parcher was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0