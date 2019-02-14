RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly performing a drug deal in front of an unmarked Racine Police vehicle.
Tony L. Jackson Sr., 47, of the 2000 block of Center Street, is charged with one felony count of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, Racine Police investigators in an unmarked vehicle on the 1100 block of Albert Street reportedly saw Jackson approach a woman on a porch and perform a drug deal before getting in the passenger seat of a car that drove away.
Police pulled the car over near the intersection of Hamilton and LaSalle streets. The driver, a woman who had not yet been charged as of Thursday afternoon, reportedly told an investigator that she had four 10 milligram oxycodone pills in her bra because Jackson told her to put them there when they were pulled over.
Jackson let an investigator search his phone, which reportedly contained a text conversation in which Jackson said he had “4 pink little perks 10z.”
Jackson made his initial court appearance Thursday, during which a $50,000 cash bond was set, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.