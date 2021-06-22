Racine man allegedly dislocated a victim's jaw in Mount Pleasant and threatened to shoot her

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly dislocated a woman's jaw and threatened to shoot her before begging for the police not to be called on him.

Mario T. Barrios, 46, of the 1400 block of Harrington Drive, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, substantial battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 6500 block of Spring Street for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victim bleeding from the mouth and barely able to speak due to the injuries. A CT scan later showed the victim's jaw was dislocated.

The victim reported that Barrios assaulted her. When she returned home, Barrios was sitting in front of the house in his car. She went to get into the car and noticed a gun on the passenger seat.