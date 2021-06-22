 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly dislocated a victim's jaw in Mount Pleasant and threatened to shoot her
Racine man allegedly dislocated a victim's jaw in Mount Pleasant and threatened to shoot her

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly dislocated a woman's jaw and threatened to shoot her before begging for the police not to be called on him.

Mario Barrios

Barrios

Mario T. Barrios, 46, of the 1400 block of Harrington Drive, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, substantial battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 6500 block of Spring Street for an assault. 

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victim bleeding from the mouth and barely able to speak due to the injuries. A CT scan later showed the victim's jaw was dislocated.

The victim reported that Barrios assaulted her. When she returned home, Barrios was sitting in front of the house in his car. She went to get into the car and noticed a gun on the passenger seat.

She and Barrios were arguing over text, and Barrios was drunk. He passed out in the car so she took his keys and phone. He then woke up and asked where his keys were and then began to squeeze her face and hit her several times. She grabbed the gun and pointed it at him, saying "What is wrong with you," and "Take your hands off me." He took the gun from her and said "I will (expletive) kill you." At one point she said she passed out from being choked.

When she was able to run into the house, Barrios followed and yelled "Please don't call the police," and "I'm going back to prison." Barrios was located near Spring Street and arrested. 

Barrios was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson explained in an email that the reason the suspect isn't facing hate crime charges is because "There are enough facts, outside of those in the complaint, to indicate that the defendant did not intentionally select the victim because he was gay (and that) the two were fighting over household duties as they were roommates. Once the fight began, he defendant began using homophobic slurs."

