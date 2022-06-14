RACINE — A Racine man allegedly didn’t report a woman’s death for weeks.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr., 31, of the 1600 block of North Main Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fail to report death under unexplained, unusual or suspicious circumstances.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of North Main Street, for a death investigation. The caller, Sorenson, said a woman was dead in the residence and had possibly been dead for two weeks.
Upon arrival, an officer smelled a strong odor coming from the residence. Inside there were dog feces throughout, rotting food in the fridge and flies and maggots all over. A medical examiner advised that the woman appeared to be dead for at least three weeks.
The body would not be able to be identified due to decomposition.
An officer spoke with Sorenson who said that two weeks ago he found the woman no longer breathing. He did not report the death because he did not believe she was dead. He continued to live in the residence until calling.
People are also reading…
In speaking with an investigator, Sorenson said he had been living in the apartment for about three years and that he was paid to provide care for the woman who also lived there. He said when he got up and went to make her breakfast, she did not respond and he knew she passed away. When asked why he did not call the police, he said he did not want her to go.
Sorenson was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Aug. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 14, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason W. Johnson
Jason W. Johnson, 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), possession of THC.
Melissa A. Padilla
Melissa A. Padilla, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, threat to a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Axel Ivan Reyes
Axel Ivan Reyes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Joshua Michael Schumacher
Joshua Michael Schumacher, 7600 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor theft.
Abraham J. Scott
Abraham J. Scott, Zion, Illinois, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jessica J. Hughes
Jessica J. Hughes, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Trequan J. McGlorn
Trequan (aka Fat Folks McGlorn) J. McGlorn, 1500 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr., 1600 block of North Main Street, Racine, fail/report death (unusual circumstances).
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mateo J. Garcia
Mateo J. Garcia, 2800 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley M. Goszinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley M. Goszinski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.