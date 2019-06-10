RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a tree and fleeing from police early Saturday.
Leonardo David Juarez Guzman, 24, of the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Racine Police officer parked at Washington Avenue and South Memorial Drive saw a Chevy Camaro pass traveling about 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The officer said the location is near Catfish and More, a late-night restaurant known to have patrons standing in or near the roadway.
The officer pulled his police cruiser into the road and tried to catch the suspect vehicle, which reportedly continued to travel at a rate over the posted speed limit. At the corner of Valley Drive and 12th Street, the vehicle reportedly drove through a stop sign, lost control and crashed into a tree, losing a tire in the process.
As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver's door opened. Fearing the suspect would flee, the officer pulled his gun and ordered the driver to stop and put his hands up. But the driver, later identified as Juarez Guzman, reportedly looked at the officer and ran. A female passenger in the vehicle allegedly yelled to Juarez Guzman to not run.
The officer put away the gun, started to chase Juarez Guzman, then pulled out a stun gun.
After warning Juarez Guzman that he would be stunned if he did not comply, Guzman was stunned, brought to the ground and handcuffed.
Juarez Guzman's license was revoked due to an alcohol-related incident and he had an open pending felony criminal case, which ordered him not to commit any new crimes.
As of Monday afternoon, Juarez Guzman remained in custody on a $7,500 cash bond, online record show. A preliminary hearing is set for June 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
