Racine man allegedly crashed rental car into a line of trees during police chase

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and then crashed a rental car into a line of trees during a police chase.

Josue R. Rodriguez, 31, of the 2700 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of attempt to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, violating a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 2700 block of Washington Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she tried to lock Rodriguez out of the house, but he punched the screen door, causing the plexiglass to break.

He then forced his way in and grabbed her. They ended up in the bathroom and he punched her in the face around 10 times. He then punched a mirror in the bathroom.

At 5:04 a.m., deputy was at the intersection of Taylor and Lathrop Avenues when he conducted a stop on a vehicle going 60 mph in a 30 mph zone that failed to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle continued traveling and reached speeds around 100 mph. The deputy had to terminate the pursuit, and later he saw the vehicle had crashed into a line of trees. There was no one in the car, though, and there was blood covering the inside.

It was later learned the vehicle was a rental and that Rodriguez was the one driving it.

Rodriguez was found at a BP gas station and was taken to the hospital for numerous injuries. The ER doctor confirmed his injuries were consistent with wearing a seatbelt and airbag deployment.

Rodriguez was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on July 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.