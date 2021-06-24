Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, drove off, injured an officer during his arrest

Officials say five people were hurt after a truck hit a pedestrian bridge in Washington, D.C.The Foote Bridge collapsed over I-295 in the northeastern part of D.C. Officials say everyone hurt is expected to be OK.The collapse blocked both directions of traffic on the highway. They believe it…

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, then drove off, then allegedly injured an officer during his arrest.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $3 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Frank E. Gayton, 45, of the 100 block of Main Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer and causing a soft tissue injury to the officer; and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer with failure to stop vehicle and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of 21st Street and Lathrop Avenue for a reckless driver. It was advised that the car was driving erratically and had been involved in a hit and run crash.

The officer learned that the car crashed into a Ford F150 and then a Ford Edge. The officer spoke to the victim in the Edge who said he wasn't injured but the car sustained noticeable damage. It was learned that the offending car drove through a red light.