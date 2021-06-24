Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, drove off, injured an officer during his arrest

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, then drove off, then allegedly injured an officer during his arrest.
Just $3 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Frank E. Gayton, 45, of the 100 block of Main Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer and causing a soft tissue injury to the officer; and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer with failure to stop vehicle and hit and run of an attended vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of 21st Street and Lathrop Avenue for a reckless driver. It was advised that the car was driving erratically and had been involved in a hit and run crash.
The officer learned that the car crashed into a Ford F150 and then a Ford Edge. The officer spoke to the victim in the Edge who said he wasn't injured but the car sustained noticeable damage. It was learned that the offending car drove through a red light.
The officer found the box truck in the area of 16th Street. The truck began to swerve in traffic before eventually stopping. The driver, Gayton, put his hands out of the window but then put them back in and opened the door. The officer noticed he had some object in his hand and ordered him to drop it. Gayton refused and disregarded orders before being brought under control by the officer, causing an injury to the officer's right biceps and knee in the process.
Gayton was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 23
Today's mugshots: June 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael J Jurgens
Michael J Jurgens, 1000 block of Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Casimir E Kielbasa
Casimir E Kielbasa, 1500 block of Willow Road, Sturtevant, second degree sexual assault.
Eusevio Eenrique Garcia Jr.
Eusevio Eenrique Garcia Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), reckless driving causing great bodily harm, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (great bodily harm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Omar Castillo
Omar Castillo, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Frank E Gayton
Frank E Gayton, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), hit and run (attended vehicle).