 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, drove off, injured an officer during his arrest
0 Comments

Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, drove off, injured an officer during his arrest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials say five people were hurt after a truck hit a pedestrian bridge in Washington, D.C.The Foote Bridge collapsed over I-295 in the northeastern part of D.C. Officials say everyone hurt is expected to be OK.The collapse blocked both directions of traffic on the highway. They believe it…

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, then drove off, then allegedly injured an officer during his arrest.

Frank E. Gayton, 45, of the 100 block of Main Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer and causing a soft tissue injury to the officer; and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer with failure to stop vehicle and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of 21st Street and Lathrop Avenue for a reckless driver. It was advised that the car was driving erratically and had been involved in a hit and run crash.

Frank Gayton

Gayton

The officer learned that the car crashed into a Ford F150 and then a Ford Edge. The officer spoke to the victim in the Edge who said he wasn't injured but the car sustained noticeable damage. It was learned that the offending car drove through a red light.

The officer found the box truck in the area of 16th Street. The truck began to swerve in traffic before eventually stopping. The driver, Gayton, put his hands out of the window but then put them back in and opened the door. The officer noticed he had some object in his hand and ordered him to drop it. Gayton refused and disregarded orders before being brought under control by the officer, causing an injury to the officer's right biceps and knee in the process.

Gayton was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News