RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a tree and fleeing from police. 

Leonardo David Juarez Guzman, 24, of the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, is charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Racine Police officer parked at Washington Avenue and South Memorial Drive saw a Chevy Camaro pass traveling approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. 

The officer said the location is near Catfish and More, a late night restaurant known to have a lot of patrons standing in or near the roadway.

The officer pulled into the road and tried to catch the vehicle, while the suspect vehicle continued traveled over the speed limit. As the corner of Valley Drive and 12th Street, the vehicle reportedly drove through a stop sign, lost control and crashed into a tree, losing a tire in the process.

The officer approached the vehicle, and the driver's door opened. Fearing the vehicle would flee, the officer pulled his gun and ordered the driver to stop and put his hands up. 

The driver, later identified as Juarez Guzman looked at the officer and ran. A female passenger in the vehicle allegedly yelled to Juarez Guzman not to run.

The officer put away the gun, started to chase Juarez Guzman and then pulled out a stun gun. 

After warning Juarez Guzman that he would be stunned if he did not comply, Guzman was stunned, brought to the ground and handcuffed.

Juarez Guzman's license was revoked to an alcohol related incident and he had an open felony criminal case, which ordered him not to commit any new crimes. 

As of Monday afternoon, Juarez Guzman remained in custody on a $7,500 cash bond, online record show. A preliminary hearing is set for June 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

