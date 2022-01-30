RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a parked car and launched into the air during police chase, told officers he smoked “high quality” blunts before driving.

Clayton T. Sims, 36, of the 3600 block of Clairmont Street, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by outstate felon and second degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was monitoring traffic in the area of Lathrop and Taylor Avenues when he saw a car going 75 mph in a 30 mph zone. The car failed to stop at a 4-way stop sign and the deputy initiated his lights and sirens to stop the car.

The car continued to speed on by at around 80 mph before crashing into a parked car and launched into the air, hitting another car and eventually coming to rest on its side. Two cars sustained major damage and two other cars sustained minor damage.

The driver was identified as Sims and he complained of pain to his chest and was removed by rescue crews. He denied drinking but said he smoked “high quality” blunts at noon and 6 p.m. that day. Deputies found an extended magazine for a gun within the crash debris that came from the car Sims was driving.

Sims was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

